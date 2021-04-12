Thomas Charles Andrews, 81, passed away Saturday, April 10 at Masconomet Healthcare in Topsfield. Born in Salem he was the son of the late Edwin and Annette (Caron) Andrews. He was the beloved husband of Irene S. (Emerton) Andrews.
Tom will be remembered as a proud 34-year veteran of the Manchester Fire Department, a job he truly loved. In addition to being a firefighter Tom (along with his wife Sandy) drove the School Bus for the Town of Manchester for 32 years where he proudly earned the nickname OOGA! Tom greatly enjoyed interacting with the teachers, coaches and students and was particularly fond of reconnecting with the students as they grew into adulthood.
Tom and Sandy shared many wonderful trips throughout their 61 years of marriage. Included in these were cruises, long car rides to the Marginal Way and short trips around the Northshore. Tom treasured time with his grandchildren and particularly enjoyed teaching and playing cribbage as a family. “Papa” will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and his family who knew he could always be counted on to be Mr. Fix-It.
In addition to his wife Thomas is survived by one son Thomas C. Andrews and his wife Ann of Manchester; one daughter Deborah Hersey and her husband David of Manchester; one sister Priscilla Lattanzi and her husband Harry of Manchester; six grandchildren Kimberly Lovell and her husband Cameron, Jennifer Hersey, Steven Adams, Christopher Adams, Lauren McColgan, and Isabelle Andrews. He was predeceased by his brother Gary Andrews.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the entire staff at Masconomet Healthcare for their caring and compassion over the last year.
Services for Thomas will be private. In lieu of flowers donation in his name can be made to The Seaside Fireman’s Club of Manchester or The Manchester Essex Education Fund.