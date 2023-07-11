Sylvia F. Martin, 90, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on Thursday June 29 at the Hathorne Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Danvers. Wife of the late John “Jack” Frederick Martin and daughter of the late Ellsworth Lucas Brown and Sylvia (MalmbÖrg) Brown, Sylvia was born in Ipswich and raised in Essex. She attended Gloucester High School, graduating in 1950 and later went on to become a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Sylvia then earned a Bachelors in Science degree at Boston University in 1974 and a Master’s Degree in Science from Boston University in 1979.
Sylvia enjoyed her lifelong nursing career serving at Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Cable Memorial Ipswich, and Addison Gilbert in Gloucester. In retirement Sylvia and her husband Jack travelled to Scandinavia and Europe. Later in life Sylvia developed a fondness for oil and acrylic paint, completing many pieces in the 1990s.
She loved her Essex home that she and Jack built on family-owned land in 1966. Sylvia was a devoted historian and many in Essex could count on her often for accurate historical information.
Sylvia is survived by her granddaughter Amanda Ryan who was a dear and devoted companion to Sylvia in her cherished Essex home for many years, as well as her daughter Maria Ryan of Hamilton, her brother Al Brown of Essex, her brother Carl of Ipswich, and her sister Edna Goudreault and her husband Wilfrid of Salem and several dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, her son Steven, her sister Mildred Johnston and her sister-in-law Frances (Rosa) Brown.
A graveside service will be held for Sylvia on Saturday July 8, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Street Cemetery in Essex, relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Sylvia’s memory to Essex Senior Center 17 Pickering St. Essex, 01929 Or the Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Gloucester 01930.