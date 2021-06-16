Susanne Wheeler Csongor, a resident of Manchester-By-The-Sea passed peacefully on June 11 with her four daughters by her side; Katherine Elizabeth Campbell, Susanne Carina Csongor, Michelle Csongor O'Connor and Monica Maria Richards.
A celebration of her remarkable life will be held Saturday June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aquila Farm, 645 Bay Road, Hamilton Massachusetts.
In memory of Susanne and her son Mark Christopher Csongor 1961-1967, donations to The Jimmy Fund would be deeply appreciated; Jimmyfund.org or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston Ma 02284.