Stephen J. Colbert

Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.