Sharon Moniz

Former Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rowley Mass. resident Sharon (Silva) Moniz passed away in Newport Beach, Ca at Hoag Hospice.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George Moniz of Costa Mesa, CA., her son and daughter in law Charles and Dina Moniz along with her beloved grandchildren Sam, Lila and Sydney of Marblehead, MA., her son in law Kurt Smith of Cody, WY., her sister, Gail Purington of Chichester, NH, brother in law, Michael Moniz of Jupiter, FL., her beloved mother in law Irene Moniz of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (formerly of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA) her niece, Wendy Despres, her husband Lee and their children Colby and Camdyn of Chichester, NH., her niece, Emily Moniz of Boston, MA and nephew, Henry Moniz of Olympia, WA.
She was predeceased by her daughter Jennifer (Moniz) Smith of Cody WY., her parents, William and Mary Silva and her father-in-law George Moniz Sr. all of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.