A Service Honoring the Life of Richard will be held at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 188 Elliott Street, Danvers on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Camp Good News, P.O. Box 1295, Forestdale, MA 02644. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
