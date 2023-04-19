Robert P. Martinack, 83, passed away Saturday, April 15, at his home in Cape Elizabeth, Maine where he was surrounded by family. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Augustus A. and Mary T. (Vigars) Martinack. He was the beloved husband of the late Marianne (Poeller) Martinack to whom he was married to for 46 years.
He was a graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School and continued his education at Northeastern University and Georgia Southern University. He served in the Army, was a Vietnam veteran, and retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He had been employed by the State of Massachusetts until his retirement.
On a blind date, he met his future wife when she immigrated to the United States in 1968, settling in Augusta, Georgia. They married, moved to Manchester-by-the-Sea in 1978 where they resided until 2016. Robert moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine in 2020 to be close to his family.
Robert is survived by one daughter, Maureen P. Martinack of Cape Elizabeth, ME; one son, Patrick T. Martinack and his wife, Anamaria of Cape Elizabeth, ME, three grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Schwartz and Livia Martinack.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 62 School Street, Manchester by the Sea, Friday, April 21st 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Thursday, April 20from 4 -7 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.