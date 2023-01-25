Robert H. MacDonald, 83, of Peabody (formally of Manchester-by-the-Sea), husband of the late Ruth B. (Handran) MacDonald, passed away at the Benchmark Assisted Living in Hanover, MA on January 22, leaving behind longtime companion Pat Van Lier.
Bob was a graduate of Gloucester High School and Essex Agricultural Institute and served in the United States Navy. He was a well-known fixture in the Manchester/Magnolia communities as owner/operator of the Magnolia Service Station.
Bob was an avid fisherman, hooking up many tuna over the years on his ‘Big Mac’ sport fishing boat, even hauling in fish in excess of 1000 lbs. He followed all the Boston teams, with the Red Sox being his favorite and was thrilled to have seen the Sox beat the curse in 2004. He liked to travel, and was fortunate to experience several places overseas, enjoyed many cruises and much of the country. Everyone that knew Bob always spoke of his kindness, humor, and generosity.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Drago and her husband, Steve, of Hanover, MA; Betsy MacDonald and her wife, Carolina Conde, of Durham, NC; and Dawn Hedgpeth and her fiancé, Kevyn Vizena of Poplarville, MS.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents Alice (Patch) and Alexander MacDonald, sister Carol, and survived by brothers Bill and his wife Ellie of Peabody, MA, and Bruce of Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Bob adored being a grandfather to Cody Nunez of Chicago, IL, MacKenzie Nunez of Metairie, LA, Harrison Hedgpeth of New Orleans, LA, Marco Minnocci, Jr of Derby, CT, James Drago of Boston, MA and Jack Drago of Hanover, MA.
He was also predeceased by his beloved (but not only) cat, Meep.
Bob leaves behind nieces and nephews Carol, Bill, Bruce and David and their spouses and children as well as countless friends and neighbors, including the family of Pat Van Lier.
Visiting hours in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Ln, Glouster, MA 01930 (www.capeannanimalaid.org) or to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org)