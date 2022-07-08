Robert Edgar Landry, 83, of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 20. Robert was born and raised in Salem. He was the son of the late Lionel and Irene (Melody) Landry.
After graduating from Saint John's Prep High School, he earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Robert lived and worked in Manhattan for a number of years before taking a job abroad in Paris, France where he met his wife of 52 years, Marie-Therese (Josset) Landry. They eventually moved to Essex, Massachusetts and then to Manchester-by-the-Sea. Robert was a distinguished antiques dealer and fine arts appraiser. He had an estate auction and appraisal business, as well as an antiques shop at 164 Main Street in Essex, MA for over 50 years. "Bob" was well known for his knowledge and honesty in the antiques business. His yearly auctions drew buyers and collectors from all over New England and beyond.
He is survived by his son, Chris Landry and his wife Alison of Seattle, WA: daughter, Jennifer Landry and her fiancé, Paul Famolari of Beverly, MA; and granddaughter, Eleanor Landry. He was predeceased by his late wife, Marie-Therese Landry who passed away in 2020.
A wake will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral home, 85 Federal Street, Salem, MA. A private burial service will be held the following day on Saturday, July 23.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Massachusetts Historical Museum, 10 Union Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944