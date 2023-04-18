Robert “Bob” Smith Pulver died on April 15 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Massachusetts. He was born on December 20, 1937 in Wayne, Pennsylvania. At a young age he was a dedicated birder with the Boy Scouts and budding artist. When he was 7, he met his future wife, Ann Littlepage. His brother and her sister pinned Bob down so that Ann, age 4, could give him a big smooch and the rest is history. He spent his formative years at Radnor High School playing basketball and cross country where he was the captain. In 1960, he graduated from Penn State University after studying engineering and was a member of Delta Tau Delta, where he made lifelong friends.
He married Ann Littlepage in 1960 and had three children, Page, Jennifer and Scott. They moved many times due to his jobs as a VP of GTE Sylvania and later worked at Siemens. They lived for their longest stretch on a 45-acre farm in Ohio, where the family raised chickens, sheep, and cows while also growing a large organic garden, planting a 7,000-tree forest and digging out a pond where they enjoyed swimming and ice skating.
In later life, the family moved to the North Shore of Boston where he was passionate about food, racquet sports, aqua Zumba, and boating. He was the president of the Ipswich Watershed and a member of Essex County Club and Ipswich Yacht Club. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Ann Littlepage Pulver along with Jennifer (Michael Goldfinger), Page (Jonathan Garson), and Scott (Anne Reim) and seven grandchildren, including: Will, Max, Eva, Esme, Redmond, Sally, and Lily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ipswich Water Shed or the Kaplan Family Hospice House.