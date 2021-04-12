It is with great sadness that Manchester Parks and Recreation announces the passing of Robert (Bob) Juliano. Bob was born in Brookline Massachusetts to Avis Rose Farrell and Nicholas Robert Juliano on July 23, 1950. His family lived in Longmeadow Massachusetts at the time. Bob graduated from Agawam High School.
Bob came to the east coast around 1987 and fell in love with the area. While living in an apartment in Manchester and working jobs in Gloucester, Boston and Beverly he really became comfortable here. Manchester became home for him. Over the past five or so years Bob lived at The Plains and worked as part time seasonal caretaker of Tuck’s Point. Bob was a valued member of the Manchester Parks and Recreation team.
Bob was an interesting man and had many hobbies, in his younger days he had the resident golf membership at the Essex County Club and more recently he could be seen out in his Zodiac boat, taking pictures of the beauty around town or even playing his guitar. Bob was also a very well-read man and enjoyed spending time at the library devouring books and discussing them. Bob loved to talk and would talk to anyone that would listen. He had very interesting stories and loved to share them. Bob truly lived life to the fullest enjoying simple pleasures; chatting with friends and acquaintances, cooking and eating and also just spending time just hanging around town.
Bob had his 70th birthday this past summer and celebrated quietly with a lobster roll. Bob never wanted anyone to make a big deal of him. Please remember Bob and honor him with your thoughts and memories of him. May Bob rest in peace.