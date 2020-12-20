Robert Allan Baxter, aged 77, passed away on December 14 in Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his sister, E. Gretchen Baxter-Walker and her husband, Isaac of Wilmington, Del.; his son, William R. Baxter of Tampa, Fla.; his daughter, Lindsey A. Singleton and her husband, David of Danvers; his step-son, R. Duncan Ryan of Gloucester; and his step-daughter, Shannon M. Sherwood and her husband, Donald of Midlothian, Va.; a grandson, Jack Shrayer; and step-grandchildren, Sumner Ryan, Bailey Sherwood, Laura Ryan and Devon Singleton.
As only Bob would have it, he wrote his own obituary and wanted to share the following about his life and legacy:
“I was born in Malden, Mass. on August 27, 1943 to William H. Baxter and Rosamond M. Baxter. I spent most of forty-six years as a resident of Manchester (before it became “Manchester-by-the-Sea”). I graduated from Story High School in 1961. I entered the Boston Architectural College in 1965 and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1971.
I opened my architectural practice in Magnolia in 1974 and designed many buildings primarily around the North Shore. I left Manchester in 1989 to pursue opportunities in real estate development in Southern California. Wrong place at the wrong time. But I loved that Southern California weather. In 1996 I relocated again, this time to Virginia, and spent the next twenty-three years working for Moseley Architects, doing construction contract administration on projects that ranged in size from a few hundred thousand dollars, to over one hundred million dollars. I worked to the age of 75 before health issues could no longer be ignored. I loved my work, and the people that I worked for and with. I hated retirement!
Golf was my passion. I was not very good at it, but I loved it. I could be talked into dropping everything at the mention of playing golf, and often did. I was a member of Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, and Brandermill Country Club in Midlothian, Va.
I had a good life, filled with the love of my wonderful wife, Carol, family and numerous cherished friendships. I had a gift of making lasting friendships wherever I landed. From the east coast, to the west coast and back. My wish was that there be no big deal over my passing. Don’t mourn me, instead remember the good times, and there were many to remember.”