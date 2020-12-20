Robert Allan Baxter

Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.