Richard (“Dick”) D. Stone, 92, of Cambridge, MA, formerly of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Brookline, MA, passed away peacefully on April 12.
After attending The Fessenden School and Browne and Nichols, Richard graduated from Harvard College with a degree in Government in 1951. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Weisbuch Stone of Cambridge, MA, his sons Doug, of Pelham Manor, NY, Tim, of Newton, MA, and Bruce of Stockholm, Sweden, his sister Marcia Riesman, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother S. Robert Stone, Jr.
Richard had many passions. He was involved in local politics from his early 20s and was a lifelong supporter of the Democratic Party. Family dinner conversation typically touched on a more equitable tax system, universal healthcare, and international affairs. He loved tennis and played well into his 80s, rarely missing his weekly game with his doubles’ buddies. He also enjoyed fine wine and was something of a connoisseur with a cache of unique vintages hidden away in his small wine cellar.
Having played piano, clarinet, and saxophone as a young man, he was also deeply passionate about music. His favorites ranged from Dixieland jazz, and blues to classical music and he loved attending concerts.
Richard’s other great love was his wife, Betty, whom he married in 1957. They shared many interests in addition to tennis, music, wine, and politics, including travel, and an unending enthusiasm and love for their three sons.
When Richard’s college friend, Los Angeles Times correspondent Joe Alex Morris, Jr., died in crossfire, covering the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Richard co-founded, with the Morris family, classmates, and colleagues, The Joe Alex Morris, Jr. Memorial Lecture, at Harvard’s Nieman Foundation for Journalism, delivered annually by an American foreign affairs correspondent or commentator.
A private burial was held in April. The family will announce plans for a memorial service later in the spring. Instead of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to The Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard, Attn. Joe Alex Morris, Jr. Lecture, 1 Francis Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138, (617) 495-2237.