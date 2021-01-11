Rev. Fr. Kyriakos "Kerry" Saravelas

Rev. Fr. Kyriakos “Kerry” Saravelas of Peabody, formerly of Magnolia, entered eternal rest on January 8.  Beloved husband of Presbytera Sophia (Nickols) Saravelas.  He was born in Boston, and was the loving son of the late Venis and Anna (Levas) Saravelas.  Cousin of Jerry Saravelas and his wife Kathy, Thomas Sarvelas and his wife Maria, Athena Williams and her husband Charles, Damianos Saravelas and his wife Eugenia, Dr. Efrosini Samokovlis and her husband Kosta, and Andrea Keating and her husband Joseph.  Uncle of Dean Nickols and his wife Wendy and family. Also survived by many relatives and friends.  Fr. Kerry had fond memories of spending summers in Manchester-by-the-Sea during his youth.  He was an extraordinary man and touched many lives in both his personal life and in his careers as a psychiatric social worker and as a Greek Orthodox priest.  He had an innate ability of putting people at ease and knowing just what to say to help them.  Kerry met the love of his life in 1969 while working in Chicago, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020.  Fr. Kerry was passionate about education; receiving master’s degrees in theology and social work from Holy Cross, the University of Chicago and the University of Thessaloniki.  Fr. Kerry served as Pastor of St. Nicholas Church, Lexington, MA, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church, Somerville, MA, St. George Cathedral, Springfield, MA, and Annunciation Church, Newburyport, MA.  Fr. Kerry and Sophia enjoyed traveling, as well as entertaining family and friends with wonderful stories. He will be missed and will forever be in the hearts of those who were lucky to know him.  Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Vasilios Greek Church, 5 Paleologos Street, Peabody, MA.  Visitation on Wednesday, January 13, at the church from 2 to 6 p.m.. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fr. Kerry’s memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-By-The Sea, Mass.  For Online guestbook please visit http://www.faggas.com/.  Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA  02472.

Tags

Locations