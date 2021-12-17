Every day when he left the Manchester Post Office, Primo Lombardi would squeak a small stuffed toy rabbit two times. In response, his co-worker, Gina Merlo, would say, “Squeak, squeak.” In time, more coworkers did the same—creating a fun, farewell ritual.

rimo Lombardi, a Manchester postal worker for the past 25 years, passed away on December 10 at the age of 62. Having worked several routes over the years, Primo came to know many residents in town. When he was not at the post office, he spent time with his family and enjoyed meeting former postal carriers for lively dinners. He had been looking forward to a hard-earned retirement in May.