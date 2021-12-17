Primo Anthony Lombardi Jr., 62, of Topsfield passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2021, at his home. Primo was born in Lynn, MA on May 11, 1959, to the late Primo Anthony and Mildred S. (King) Lombardi.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Clark) Lombardi as well as his beloved children Samantha J. Lombardi and Primo A. Lombardi lll all of Hampstead, NH. He is also survived by his sisters Lucia Lombardi of Chicago, IL and Kara Anderson and her husband Dan of Roanoke, TX, sister-in-law Joyce Lombardi of Amesbury, MA and niece and nephews, Sarah, A.J., Michael, Matthew and Tyler. Primo was predeceased by his brother Leo Lombardi.
Family and friends were able to call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 12 Park Street, Topsfield, MA 01983. Burial followed in Pinegrove Cemetery, Topsfield, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made to; Partners in Development, PO Box 901 Ipswich, MA 01938 https://www.pidonline.org/donate