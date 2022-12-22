Phyllis J. (Lammie) Snow Young passed away October 16 in Naples, Florida at the age of 77. Phyllis was the daughter of the late Louis Snow and Phyllis Snow of Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Judith A. Sevene of Mayfield, Kentucky and Barbara Joyce of West Danville, Vermont and was the wife of the late Eli M. Young. She was the stepmother of Geoffrey and Larry Young and the step-grandmother of Genevieve Young and the loving aunt to one niece and four nephews, one grandniece, and one grandnephew.
Growing up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, she graduated from Manchester Jr./Sr. High School, a member of the Class of 1962. After graduation she attended Beverly Community College and later graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from Harvard University Extension School in 1988. She attended Le Cordon Bleu London and enjoyed cooking, travel, painting and attending church. She was a lifelong athlete, the first female lifeguard at Singing Beach and Tuck’s Point and the first woman to compete in the swimming race between Dane Street Beach and The Salem Willows. She spent many years in Naples, Florida with Eli enjoying tennis and golf.
Internment and a Memorial Ceremony will be announced at a later date.