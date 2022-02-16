Philip A. Burgess died January 29. He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, on April 13, 1943, the son of the late Elias and Helen Burgess. He was predeceased by his sister Ann and brother Rodney.
Philip graduated from Story High School in 1961. He was an avid golfer and caddied at the Essex County Club for many years.
He moved to San Francisco where he had a career with Levi Strauss Co. from 1983 to 1994. Returning to Manchester, he resided at 97 Summer Street with his brother Rodney and became his care giver when Rodney’s health deteriorated. Kind and generous, Philip put others first and will be missed.