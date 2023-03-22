Peter D. Crabtree, 63, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, died suddenly on March 1 after a short illness.
Pete was a loving brother, a beloved uncle, and a generous, loyal, and empathetic friend. His happiest days were spent on the water, in his boat, fishing for stripers with family and friends. He competed in the Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Derby for over 25 years, and in October 2022, took home a grand prize for landing the largest bonito. His joy was boundless.
In 2001, Peter received a master’s degree in real estate development from MIT and joined Northland Residential, where he served as Senior Vice President, Director of Acquisitions & Development, until his death. The condominium communities for which Peter was project executive have been acclaimed by his peers in the industry for their outstanding site planning and architectural design. Affordable housing was a particular interest of Peter’s. Above all, Peter approached his work with great integrity and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Peter was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 22, 1959, and spent his childhood in Roxbury, CT, where he attended Shepaug High School. He received a BS from Bucknell University in 1982. Peter is survived by his brother Art Crabtree (Vicki) and his sisters Margo (Clinton Blount), Bobbi, and Betsy (Bill Hirsch), as well as his niece Kate (Mike Lustrin) and nephews Toby (Monika Nemeth) and Ben (Chelsea) Crabtree, Zach Egan, and Brady and Jack Hirsch. Peter was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Peggy Crabtree and his brother-in-law Tom Egan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Church, 24 Masconomo St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, followed by a reception.
Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to thetrustees.org, which protects and preserves sensitive Massachusetts lands, or to “Tucks Point” Donation Account, re: Peter Crabtree, Parks & Rec at Town Hall, 10 Central St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944.