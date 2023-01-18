Penrose Elizabeth Wright, 93, of Lexington, passed away on January 5 after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was born in Aiken, SC. Her youth was split between South Carolina and Queens, NY yet she always thought of herself as a New Yorker and attended NYU.
Penny was predeceased by her son Peter and her devoted husband, Kendall. Penny and Ken met in 1949 at the Monkey Bar in NYC singing around a piano. She remembers his first words to her were, “I can’t fall in love right now.” However, their love endured for over 70 years as they sang, danced and played tennis together through life.
Penny was a creative spirit, and her love of the decorative arts, from antique to modern, was her outlet. She enjoyed the search, discovery and finally the incorporation of her decorative “finds” in the most unexpected ways. Each held a story of friends, travels and experiences which provided joy throughout her life. Her interest in art restoration blossomed in the 1990’s, when she had the opportunity to work with a good friend in restoring the frescoes at both the Brumidi corridor in the U.S. Capital as well as at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Although she was afraid of heights, she accepted the challenge and learned she loved art restoration. Up until her final days at home she kept busy researching artists, painting and restoring artworks for herself and others.
She cherished her multi-generational friendships throughout her life, especially in her home town of Lexington as well as her summer getaway in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
We were fortunate to have a mother that loved being with her children and wanted to share in so much of our lives. She was proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow into young adults. They appreciated her values and unique perspectives on life. We will miss her dearly yet are filled with so many funny, creative and beautiful memories.
Penny leaves behind her children, Lisa Taverna of Winchester, Doug Wright and wife Dee of Byfield, David Wright and wife Claudia of North Reading, and Pamela Broderick and husband Jim of Wellesley. She is survived by her beloved brother Robert McNamee of Arizona. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 4 nephews and 4 nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the North Shore Arts Association, Cape Ann Museum or charity of your choice.