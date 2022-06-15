Paul Torjesen died peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2021, after a long battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be remembered with an ever-present smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a heart ready to serve others. He was a man of deep faith who loved God and his family above all else.
He is celebrated by his wife Cindy (Lloyd) of nearly 50 years, his son Erik and wife Sophia and their children Vera and Anja of Lake Forest, CA; his son Luke and wife Mary and their children Marbella, George and Finnegan of Brier, WA; and his daughter Alyssa of Exeter, NH. He also leaves behind his siblings and their spouses, Finn and Sandy Torjesen, John Torjesen and Lauri Powers, and Jean and John Chaffee.
Paul was born in Hong Kong to Norwegian missionary parents and spent his formative years on the east coast of Taiwan and at Morrison Academy, Taichung. His great sense of adventure, which started with his childhood stories set on the trains and fishing docks of Chenggong, led to many wild stories and fun family adventures.
He met Cindy at summer camp upon return to the States when he was 15. They were married in the middle of college and started their life together in Illinois. They eventually settled in Manchester-by-the-Sea, where they raised their children.
Paul began his career in construction project management and early on developed a passion for historic restoration. He enjoyed a remarkable career of unique projects across the country including several schools and numerous historic theatre restorations including the Rialto Theatre in Joliet, Illinois, and the Wang Center and Cutler Majestic Theaters in Boston.
Paul loved watching early morning sunrises on Singing Beach, riding his motorcycle around Cape Ann, and making big batches of Norwegian pancakes (tinne pannekakke) for a crowd. He found peace through his many hours studying scripture and always welcomed the opportunity to share what he had learned. Most of all, he loved being a dad and having his family around him.
Paul’s favorite parting words, which his children frequently heard, were always, “Go with God.”
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held Wednesday, June 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Chapel in Manchester. A reception will follow immediately after at Tucks Point.