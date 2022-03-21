Patricia (Tricia) Perry Hul, who made a mark in pursuits both professional and artistic, died unexpectedly on March 15 at her home in Columbia. She was 59 years old.
Born in Gloucester, Mass., daughter of Rolland and Frances Perry, she grew up and attended schools in Manchester, Mass., before going to the University of Connecticut, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy. It was at UConn. where she met her future husband, Andrew Hul, with whom she raised two children.
After a long career as a physical therapist, Tricia found her true passion, designing and building award-winning sets for the Windham Theater Guild, in Willimantic. She later planned musical events for Columbia's Heartstone Winery and volunteered at the Saxton B. Little Library.
Known as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and sister, Tricia relished the role of hostess, joyfully welcoming any and all to her home. Strangers became friends, and "Mom" is how she was known to the friends of her children.
Her interests and talents went to great heights and depths—literally—for she had enjoyed scuba diving and flew single-engine aircraft after earning her private pilot's license.
Most of all, Tricia enjoyed spending time with her family on Columbia Lake, playing a good board game or telling a bad joke. She loved and sheltered cats, whether one or five.
Besides her husband, Andrew, she leaves a daughter, Julianna Hul, of Somerville, Mass.; a son, Ryan Hul, of Columbia; two sisters, Sharron Cohen, wife of David, of Gloucester, Mass., and Suzanne Launer, widow of Fred, of Sterling, Alaska; and a nephew, Nathan Cohen, husband of Eileen Little, of Gloucester. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Christopher Perry, of Manchester, Mass.
A celebration of Tricia's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Windham Theater Guild. Her ashes will be interred later in the Perry family plot, in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windham Theater Guild, 779 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226.