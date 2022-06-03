Roxanna Orlando Leone, 81, passed away Saturday, 21 at Seacoast Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester, with caring assistance from Care Dimensions, Danvers.
Born in Dansville, NY, Roxanna was the daughter of the late Thomas and Roxy (Panepinto) Orlando. She was the beloved wife of Peter Leone, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
Roxanna was a graduate of St Francis Desales High School, Lockport, NY. She was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree by Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. Roxanna was associated with J. Barrett Realty in Manchester-by-the Sea as a sales agent.
Among her favorite activities were the Manchester Woman’s club, family holidays and meals, time with her beloved children and grandchildren, concerts, and the grandchildren’s baseball, softball, basketball games, track meets, theatre and dance performances.
Roxanna prided herself with developing and maintaining beautiful homes and gardens over the more than 50 years when she and Peter lived in their homes, first in Melrose, then Manchester and then Magnolia. With her husband she enjoyed the live Saturday broadcasts from the NY Metropolitan Opera at the Shalin Liu in Rockport, vacations in Northeast Harbor, Maine, Prince Edward Island and travels in Europe.
In addition to her husband, Roxanna is survived by her daughters, Petra Leone Steriti and her husband Paul of Manchester-by-the Sea, Sairey Luterman and her husband James of Lexington; four grandchildren, Theodore P. and Anna D. Luterman, Thomas and Hazelle Steriti. Roxanna was predeceased by her sister Mary Macias of South Pasadena, CA.
Services for Roxanna will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Emmaus Homeless Shelter, 51 Main Street PO Box 811, Ellsworth, ME 04605 or Lifebridge North Shore, 56 Margin Street, Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester.