Roger M. DiNapoli, Jr. 89, formerly of Manchester by the Sea, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly, with his son Adrian by his side.
Born in Cambridge, MA on December 3, 1932. Roger was the oldest of five sons of an Italian immigrant, the late Orazio (Roger) DiNapoli and his late mother, Dorothy (MacMillen) DiNapoli. He was raised in Belmont, MA and summered in Rockport.
Roger was a graduate of Belmont High School class of 1950 and Bently College class of 1954. He was a member and Past President of the Manchester Club and Past Grand Knight of Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus
Roger is survived by his son Adrian DiNapoli of Gloucester, Grandson Matthew DiNapoli of Charlotte, North Carolina, two brothers, Donald of Concord, NH and Paul of Castle Rock, CO. Roger was preceded by his former wife Carol Meade, son Mark and brothers Robert of East Dennis, MA and Philip of Everett, MA.
His funeral mass was celebrated at Visitation Parish, 62 School St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Saturday, December 11, with a burial held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, also in Manchester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 308 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA.