Priscilla Howe Triebs died at the age of 94 on August 17 in Vancouver, WA. Priscilla earned a Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College, a Master of Education from Boston University, and a Master of Arts in Counselling from Salem State College.
Over the course of a long career as an elementary school teacher, Priscilla worked at many different schools in many different roles, concluding her career with a long tenure as a third-grade teacher at Essex Elementary School, in Essex, Massachusetts.
In retirement, Priscilla volunteered for 12 years as a teacher at the Wellspring House in Gloucester. At the Touchmark Community in Vancouver, Washington, Priscilla served on the Executive Council and was the Library Chair.
Priscilla was an award-winning poet and wrote children’s literature. In the early 1960s Priscilla wrote articles for the Beverly Times newspaper in Beverly. Priscilla is survived by her four children and their spouses, and by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.