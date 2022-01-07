Judith May (Mathews) Gamble, 83, left us to join her late husband, Robert S. Gamble, surrounded by her children at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Judy was the daughter of Anne Brooks Mathews and Charles Redmond Mathews both of Manchester. Judy was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, friend and a lover of classic country music. Judy lived most of her life in Manchester, graduating from Story High School in 1956.
Judy and Bob, married 56 years, raised their six children in Manchester with love, humor, and devout dedication to work and family. Christmas was an extremely fun event celebrated by the family every year which included an energetic and competitive Yankee Swap with over 32 family members. Family was the most important factor in her life and Judy's hands were always busy from earliest memories knitting sweaters, baby blankets, and Christmas stockings, to hand-made quilts cherished by each of her 18 grandchildren.
Judy had a wonderful life raising her children, watching them raise their own families and most of all enjoyed being involved in all of her grandchildren's lives which was highlighted by spending summer days on Singing Beach surrounded by them. Bob and Judy were always the first to arrive at a family event and the last to leave. They enjoyed many years of adventures cruising throughout the Caribbean and Alaska. They also enjoyed the warmth of Aruba and Florida for extended stays during the cold winter months. For Judy’s 75th birthday her five daughters took her to Nashville and the Grand Old Opry where she was able to enjoy all the history and performances of her long-time favorites.
Bob & Judy loved golfing together and for many years they enjoyed hosting friends and family at their vacation home on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, NH.
Judy has always been actively involved in the church. Beginning at a young age she was the bell ringer with her father for Sunday service at the Manchester Baptist Church and later became a Deacon and volunteer at the First Parish Church of Manchester.
Judy leaves behind, a son Robert Scott Gamble and his fiancée Elisabeth Zraket of Manchester, five daughters Wendy Fraser and her husband Scott of Manchester, Brenda Gamble King and her husband Dana of Essex, Julie Gamble Smith and her husband Edward of Manchester, Susan Louise Doucette and her husband James of Manchester, Sandra Lee Knowlton and her husband Charles of Amesbury; eighteen grandchildren, Trevor, Logan and Sierra Gamble, Morgan and Courtney Fraser, Maxwell, Stuart, and Ramsey King, Camden, Brittany, and Annika Smith, William, Hillary, Henry and Chloe Doucette, Kyle and Olivia Knowlton; brother Richard Mathews and wife Linda of Peabody, brother Ronald Mathews of Beverly, sister-in-law Ronda Gamble of Natick, brother-in-law Eliot Bentley of New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews. Judy also leaves behind many life-long friends, including her dear friends, Ronald and Joyce Cram of Beverly and her Story High lunch friends.
Judy was predeceased by her loving husband Robert, granddaughter Claudia Marie Smith, sister Betty Bentley, brother Charles Mathews and his wife Jeanne, brother William Mathews, sister-in-law Beverly Mathews, and brother-in-law Norman Gamble.
Her funeral service was held at First Parish Church, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Friday, January 7 and followed by a graveside burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pine St, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date.