Jonathan B. Leavitt, 86, died peacefully May 13, at his home in Palm Beach Florida after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the husband of Katherine (Cleveland) Leavitt. He was born in Bronxville, NY to the late James and Helen (Collins) Leavitt.
Jonathan was a graduate of Bucknell University and Harvard University.
He mountain climbed many peaks around the world, ran extensive marathons throughout his life and was an avid sports fisherman. He also was the head of his own company, Coastal Computer Inc.
In addition to his wife Katherine with whom he shared 55 years of marriage with he is survived by two sons, Jon Leavitt and Christopher Leavitt both of Palm Beach; two daughters, Dana E. Leavitt, Paige Leavitt-Halsall and her husband Fred Halsall; three grandchildren, Paxton, Anna and Parker. He was predeceased by a brother, James Leavitt.
His funeral service will be held privately. Contributions may be made in his name to Alzheimer Drug Discover Foundation.