A beloved mother, grandmother, educator and avid animal lover, Constance Parsons died on Easter Sunday, April 4, following a battle with dementia. Connie was born Oct. 21, 1933 in Lewiston to the late Cleveland and Ethel Stetson. She attended Lewiston High School and then graduated from Gorham Teacher’s College. She went on to teach various grade levels in Meridian, Conn. and Beverly, Mass. Connie married Harry T. Parsons on August 12, 1962. The couple had three children (Jeffrey, Lori, and Thomas) and resided happily in Manchester-by-the-Sea. In 1985, Harry and Connie were incredibly content to retire to Harpswell where the nature and wildlife right outside their window was a constant source of joy and entertainment for Connie. Before her passing, Connie unselfishly decided to donate her remains to the medical Program at New England University in hopes of helping researchers come closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia. Connie is survived by her husband Harry Parsons and their ever-faithful Labrador Retriever Bessie. She also leaves behind her son Jeffrey Parsons and his wife Mary Macy, her second son Thomas Parsons and his wife Brooke Dudley; and four grandchildren, Hayley Parsons Garner, Nicholas Parsons, Robert Wright, and Barbara Parsons. There will be no services held at this time, but she will be greatly missed by all.
