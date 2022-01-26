Barry E. Ewing, 80, longtime resident of Southern Avenue, Essex and the loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Squibb) Ewing, died Sunday, January 23, in the Beverly Hospital.
Born in Ipswich on October 17, 1941 he was the son of the late A. Gordon and Edna R. (Blauvelt) Ewing. Barry was raised in Ipswich, a 1959 graduate of Ipswich High School. Following graduation Barry was employed delivering milk to businesses from Ipswich to Boston for Zervas Dairy while also working for Raytheon.
A lifelong avid sailor, Barry inherited his love for the sea from his grandfather, a sea captain from Nova Scotia. Hired as an engineer by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Falmouth, he boarded the research vessel R.V. Chain on which he sailed around the world. As a young man, he became a Master Mason, following in the footsteps of the many Ewing men before him in joining the John T. Heard Masonic Lodge in Ipswich. Barry worked for several years at the Ipswich Power Plant and later started his career as an engineer for the New England Power Company in Salem. Here he worked rebuilding turbines and consulting at power plants across the country until his retirement after 20 plus years.
It was during his time working on the R.V. Chain and in between trips to sea that Barry met the love of his life, Betty. The two married in 1973 and settled in Essex, where they restored an antique home and raised their two girls. There, Barry joined the First Congregational Church, where his faith and giving back were an important part of his worship. He especially looked forward to cooking eggs for the Men’s Saturday Breakfasts. Barry introduced the call of the sea to his wife and daughters, passing on his love of sailing to them, who subsequently took pleasure in many trips on their sailboats up and down the New England coast. He treasured taking friends and family on sailing trips to George’s Bank for a “look at the whales.”
He served as a board member of the Eastern Point Yacht Club for many years. In retirement, Barry and Betty swapped the sea for the mountains, enjoying many summers along the Magalloway River in Wilsons Mills, Maine. Passionate about the outdoors he and Betty loved their long hikes in the woods, watching the wildlife, and sitting by the campfire.
Back in Essex, Barry could be seen many warm days up in his beloved, restored barn, with the doors open inviting the neighborhood and his best friends to come up for a drink, talk politics, and share some of his favorite stories we all came to know so well. A lover of all things mechanical, he liked collecting antique tools, building toys for his grandchildren, and plowing out the neighborhood with his antique John Deer Tractor.
He was a voracious reader of all things involving ships, US History, and the Civil War. A fan of the New England Patriots, he enjoyed watching Sunday games, especially with his grandsons. Above all else, Barry’s five grandchildren were his world and he loved nothing more than spending time with them. Barry’s adventurist spirit, sense of humor, and dedication to family have been passed down to his grandchildren who love and miss him dearly.
In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca A. Kelly and her husband Robert of South Kingstown, RI, Carleen E. Thurlow and her husband Adam of Essex and five grandchildren, Olivia and Anna Kelly both of South Kingstown, Isabella, Henry and Charlie Thurlow all of Essex. He was the brother of the late Richard Ewing formerly of FL, Richard Somers formerly of CA, Gary Somers formerly of ME, Peter Somers formerly of NH and Connie Prince formerly of MD.
Barry’s funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the First Congregational Church, 39 Main Street Essex followed by interment in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends vaccinated and wearing facial masks will be cordially invited. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the First Congregational Church of Essex, PO Box 275, Essex, MA 01929, or fccoe.org. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com