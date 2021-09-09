Theirs was the ultimate love story–neither lived on this planet without the other after they met and fell in love and married on July 6, 1957. They passed within days of each other, without the other knowing each passed, and are now together in heaven.
Norine “Rene” Marie (Atherton) Dennis passed on August 31. She was born February 11, 1936, in Barre, Vermont to Aurora and Sheldon Atherton.
Graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vermont in 1954. Graduated from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, Vermont in 1957 and Salem State University with a B.S. in Nursing in 1982. Norine loved learning.
Norine achieved her captain's license, Parliamentarian certification and was an active member, with Bob, of their Baptist churches in both Manchester and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Norine started work as an RN at Addison Gilbert Hospital in 1957. She was promoted to Supervisor of Nursing in 1970 and then Assistant Director of Nursing in 1975. She retired in 1987 and continued her career working for Salem Hospital Utilization Review from 1988 to 1989.
Robert "Bob" Gardner Dennis passed on September 3, 2021. Born March 30, 1935, in Gloucester to Esther and Russell Dennis.
Graduated from Gloucester High School in 1953 where he was in the band, Drum Major and member of the ROTC. Attended Norwich University where in Vermont he met Norine.
Bob was a Mason and member of the National Guard. He was an active sportsman, competitive skeet shooter and avid yachtsman. Both he and Norine would take their Grand Banks trawler back and forth from Massachusetts to Punta Gorda, Florida until ultimately moving there to Windmill Village at 215 Rio Villa Drive from their home in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Bob had numerous careers including becoming a machinist and educator in that trade, real estate investor, and international consultant and sales professional in the nuclear power industry.
The couple is survived by daughter Laura (Dennis) Howard and husband Warren “Buzz” Howard of Gloucester, granddaughter Paige Howard and partner Joseph Durant of Dover, New Hampshire, son Scott Dennis and wife Melissa “Missy” Dennis of Beverly, granddaughters Sarah Dennis of Beverly and Bethany Dennis and partner Joel Connor and great-grandson Noah Connor and Joel’s children Matthew and Bradley Connor of Topsfield, MA.
Also surviving are Robert's brother Russell “Rusty” Dennis Jr. and wife Debra Dennis of Palm City, FL, nephews Paul Dennis Jr. of New Hampshire, Robert “Bobby” Dennis of Gloucester and George Dennis and wife Sheri Dennis of Wyndmoor, PA, and Norine’s sister-in-law Norma Atherton of Williamstown, VT, nephews Chris Atherton and wife Cheryl of Bluffdale, UT, Geoff Atherton and wife Sheila of Chapin SC and niece Shelly Rhea and husband Jason of Columbia, SC.
The couple is predeceased by granddaughter Nicole Howard, Norine's brother Glenn Atherton of Williamstown, VT, Robert's brother Paul Dennis and wife Yuriko Dennis of Gloucester.
Their Funeral Service will be held in the First Baptist Cornerstone Church, 20 School Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., followed by the burial in Dolliver Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln Street, West Gloucester. The family has requested that all attendees wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers donations in their memory may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America here.