Nestore “Nes” D'Angelo, 90, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed peacefully with family by his side on August 13, at the Edgewood LifeCare Community, in North Andover, Massachusetts, after a long and fulfilling life. Nes lived in his beloved Manchester for over five decades, growing up in Boston and then Melrose. He was an avid baseball player for Melrose High School, where he served as class president, before going on to play for Bates College and Harvard University and then briefly in the famed Cape Cod League.
During summers attending Tufts medical school, Nes could be found at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. He told so many fascinating stories of his time there working for Nobel Prize winners, playing tennis, sailing, fishing, and swimming at night.
After medical school, Nes joined the United States Navy where he trained to be a neuropsychiatrist, a specialty they were shorthanded on at the time. Nes ultimately rose to the rank of Commander, serving at various posts including ship’s doctor on the USS Thuban, an Andromeda Class Amphibious Ship. He fondly recalled his time at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune living in the BOQ on Hospital Point.
Following his active Navy service, Nes returned to Boston to work at Boston City Hospital where he met the love of his life, his wife Carole, a registered nurse. Nes often proudly recalled to others the day his fraternal twins were born and the doctor stepping into the waiting room heralding “well, there is one for you and one for Carole!”
Nes and Carole richly enjoyed their life in Manchester. After Nes retired from the practice of medicine, which included serving United States Veterans for three decades, he then began his indispensable service as “first assistant” to his wife Carole, an accomplished and well-known wildlife photographer acclaimed throughout the North Shore and East Coast.
He loved every second of life, including catching that golden hour of sunlight with Carole on wildlife photo safaris. Nes thoroughly enjoyed competitive tennis and frequent lunches with his robust gatherings of retired friends, as collectively they solved the problems of the world. Sadly, Nes was the last of that legendary group of “professors.” Nes will long be remembered as much for his cherished friends and breathtaking gardens as for his quick smile and steady tennis game.
All in all, the kind of man we shall not soon see again. He now enjoys his well-earned rewards. Nes was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Carole.
Nes is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, his two sons, Matthew and Michael, and three grandchildren, Andrew, John, and Helen.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be considered in favor of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.