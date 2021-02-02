We are deeply saddened to share that Nathan Stowe Proctor, 62, son of Sherry C Proctor and Esther M Proctor, passed away on the evening of January 26 in Inverness, Florida where he made his home with the love of his life, Mary Vanderhorst Proctor.
Nathan was a true lover of Manchester’s community and natural environment. Growing up in Manchester forged his lifelong love for all wildlife and nature. He could be spotted wading through the marshes, climbing trees, studying wild rabbits in the woods, bringing home birds with broken wings, swimming innumerable laps of Singing Beach, fishing at Tuck’s Point and playing tag in Winthrop’s Field into the dusk with all the neighborhood kids. He kept a torch alight for Manchester and returned whenever he was in New England. Visiting family, friends and the town and introducing Mary to all things Cape Ann soon after they were married was top on his list.
At home in Florida, he was successfully cultivating a diverse flower garden where he raised Monarch butterflies and always enjoyed exploring the stunning local natural parks with Mary, a world so different than New England and a great delight for him.
As a member of the Trinity Independent Baptist Church of Inverness, Nathan dedicated his time (and weightlifting ability) to countless food pantry drives amounting to hundreds of cases of food and fresh produce serving the needs of the greater Citrus County community.
The thing about Nathan is that he was a lover of life and of people. He believed passionately about things and strove to always share the positive, to make people smile, to make people laugh. He was kind and giving and, as a family man, he adored and was adored by his wife, step-children and grandchildren.
Nathan was preceded in death by his father Sherry C Proctor, sister Gaylen Proctor, and his brother-in-law, Brendan McAloon.
Nathan is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, stepchildren Randy (wife Cassandra) Miniaci of Dallas, TX, David Miniaci and Bobby Miniaci of Cape Coral FL, Shannon Miniaci of Inverness FL and grandchildren, Ashton and Carmen; his mother, Esther M Proctor of Peterborough NH (formally of Manchester), siblings Hannah Proctor of Francestown NH, Lauren P. McAloon of Key West FL, Seth H Proctor of Waltham, Eliza Proctor of Brooklyn NY, aunt Veneta P. Roebuck of Cohasset and many cousins. He will also be missed by their sweet dog, Gracie.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Trinity Independent Baptist Church of Inverness at a future date.
Donations in Nathan’s memory may be made to the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust or Florida Museum of Natural History – McGuire Center’s Butterfly Gardens for Local Schools.