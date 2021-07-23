Nathalie J. (Good) Kehoe of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away three days shy of her 99th birthday on Tuesday morning, July 13 at Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Kehoe. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Knox) Good. She was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School, class of 1939. During the Great Depression, Nathalie and her family sold Christmas trees out of their driveway on East Park Avenue in Lynn. She also held various newspaper routes in Lynn with her two brothers. During the Second World War, Nathalie worked for General Electric as a screw machine operator before moving to Manchester-by-the-Sea in 1947. When her children were all in school, she worked as a housekeeper for several families in town, and continued until she was in her eighties.
Nathalie loved to read, knit, make jigsaw puzzles, play Scrabble, and do crosswords (always in pen!). Nathalie's family jokingly refers to her as "The Queen," and as the matriarch of the family, she ruled well. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, and also in Europe. Later in her life, Nathalie discovered the joy of cruising and went on many trips, including one two-week jaunt to Hawaii during a tropical storm. Since childhood, one of Nathalie's favorite places to vacation was Pleasant Lake in Northwood, New Hampshire, where she spent time with her family and cousins each and every summer. She also shared many summers with her friend, Bob, on Great East Lake in Maine. Nathalie's biggest joy was her family. She loved celebrating all the holidays, real or made-up, inside or in her backyard. Christmas time will not be the same without her homemade Scottish shortbread, and while her family continues the search for her elusive potato salad recipe, "Ma Kehoe's" sour cream coffee cake will continue to be enjoyed throughout the years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laurel A. Jackson of Lynn and Carol E. Shepard and her husband Alan of Manchester-by-the-Sea; her son, Thomas P. Kehoe and his partner Marjorie Gove of Manchester-by-the-Sea; five grandchildren and their spouses, Benjamin Jackson and his wife Marina, Rebecca Jackson, Kristin Rofe and her husband Nick, Alex Shepard, Alyssa Shepard and her partner Colby Morrissey; six great grandchildren, Brady, Mariah and Nina Jackson, Alden, Orrin and Knox Rofe; her brother, Stuart Good of Anacortes, WA and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Good; her son-in-law, Timothy Jackson; and her devoted friend and companion, Robert White.
Nathalie’s family would like to thank the staff at Seacoast who took such good care of her, especially her very special aide, Gina, who called Nat “Buttercup”. We were blessed to have Gina care for her.
A graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Pleasant Street Extension, Manchester-by-the-Sea on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m.. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathalie’s name may be made to Friends of Seacoast, 292 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930, or St Jude’s Hospital, at St Jude Honors, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.