Nancy (Gillis) Elwell, 61, of Spofford, NH formerly of Gloucester, wife of Robert “Bob” Elwell passed away on Monday, March 15 at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Beverly, MA on March 27, 1959, daughter of the late James S. and Marie A. (Morin) Gillis.
Nancy was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1977 and later received her Associates degree in Business from Northeastern. She worked for over 22 years at Varian as a coordinator. Nancy grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, lived most of her life in Gloucester with her husband and has spent the last two years in Spofford, New Hampshire to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
She had a love of sports, especially softball. She was the type of person that always had to stay busy, didn’t matter what she was doing. Nancy was a lover of all animals, especially dogs, of which she had many. She also enjoyed playing cribbage with her family and friends. Her greatest love was spending time with Bob and friends, traveling many times to Aruba. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert Elwell of Spofford, NH; daughter, Jenna Fraunfelder and her husband Ian of Spofford, NH; step-son, Benjamin Elwell and his wife Shannon of Gloucester; grandchildren, Andrew Fraunfelder, Nolan Fraunfelder and Teagan Elwell; 2 sisters, Tricia Favaloro and her husband Benjamin of Rockport, Jane Walsh and her husband Donald of Newport, Rhode Island; 2 brothers, James Gillis and his wife Debbie, Thomas Gillis and his wife Natalie all of Gloucester; her in-laws, Edie and Joseph Parisi of Gloucester; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (The Jimmy Fund) in memory of Nancy Elwell to support cancer research and patient care, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at the organization's website here.