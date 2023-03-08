Michael E. Cheney, 65, of Beverly, passed away Tuesday morning, February 28 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Cleveland) Cheney. Born in Fremont, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Cheney and Betty-Ann (Lemay) Barnes.
Michael served in the United States Air Force as a security specialist. At his time of discharge, he was awarded with a medal of good conduct and an air and space longevity service award. Mike went on to find his niche in the marine industry. He was the sole proprietor of MEC Marine for fifteen years, then went on to Manchester Marine as the General Manager until his retirement in 2022. Mike had a special place in his heart for all his colleagues at Manchester Marine and truly cared for them.
Michael was a devoted friend to many, a wonderful husband, and dedicated father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family at their camp in Maine, on Sebec Lake, his beloved spot. Mike enjoyed looking out onto the lake, relishing in nature, and taking the boat for a ride. Mike was a lover of music, especially jazz and classic rock. He could name almost any album. Mike loved classic cars. He would frequent car shows with friends in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Stowe, Vermont. Michael could fix almost anything, and had a knack for “putzing” around, finding projects to keep his hands and mind busy.
In addition to his wife, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage, he is survived by two daughters, Cassie Marchette and her husband Tristan of Ipswich and Erin Deely and her husband Ryan of Scarborough, ME and three grandchildren, Brayden and Madeline Deely, and Effie Marchette. He was predeceased by his beloved son, David Cheney, one sister, Cheryl Howlett and one brother, Robert Cheney Jr.
Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the Sebec Lake Association, PO Box 303, Dover-Foxcroft ME 04426 or to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.