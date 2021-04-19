Mary L. “Dolly” (Doucette) Herrick, 82, died April 16 at the Kaplan Hospice House after a brief illness. She was the wife of John B. (Doc) Herrick. She was born in Manchester by the Sea to the late Edmund and Margaret (McDonough) Doucette. She was a graduate of St. Ann’s High School and Wilfred’s hairdresser academy.
Known as Dolly by her family and friends, she lived a large life in a small town. She loved her town, her family and her many friends. She was a past president of the Manchester Boosters club and a faithful member of the Sacred Hearts Women’s Guild donating her time to the schools to support her children and her parish. She loved her work as a hairdresser and her shop, Mary’s Beauty Shop was the hub of gossip in town resulting in her children and grandchildren NEVER being able to get away with anything! Her home was a favorite stop of her children, grandchildren and their friends after school for soda and homemade cookies. All were welcome and loved.
Dolly found great joy in spending time laughing and making memories with her friends, but her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Much love, laughter and tears were shared around her table and those gatherings will be missed by all who were privileged to be a part of them.
In addition to her husband John with whom she shared sixty-two years of marriage is her son, John B. Herrick, Jr. and his wife Kim of Manchester by the Sea; two daughters, Lisa LaGrassa of Manchester by the Sea, Christine Sortwell of Danville, NH; seven grandchildren, Charles, Nicholas, David, Jennifer, Erin, Sean, Declan; three great grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Noa. She was predeceased by her five brothers, John, Richard, Vincent, Edward, and Robert.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Manchester by the Sea. Contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org