Mary Fay Noonan (nee Morgan) died peacefully at home on May 2, aged 92. Born in 1931 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Howard and Bertha (Smith) Morgan, Fay grew up in Lynn and spent many happy summers at the family’s “camp” in Gilmanton, N.H. She graduated from Lynn English High School and then attended the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. She married her beloved husband, Jeremiah J. Noonan, Jr., in 1956 at Sacred Heart church, and together they raised their four children in Manchester-by-the-Sea, always involved in and essential to the fabric of the town.
Fay’s career as a nurse took her from Massachusetts General Hospital to the General Electric factory in Lynn to the Visiting Nurse Association in Manchester, where she cared for adults at home and for students at the Memorial School. Reflecting her deep love of children, she spent the final phase of her career as director of the infant and toddler program at the Beverly Hospital Child Development Center.
Fay was devoted to her grandchildren, and she served as their number one fan in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, and in their careers. She loved the Boston Red Sox and attending Opening Day at Fenway Park, cherished spending time on Block Island with her family, and was looking forward to meeting her first great-grandchild, Grace Catherine, this spring.
Fay was an active member of the Manchester Women’s Club and a longtime participant in the local exercise classes led by Carole Schanley. In her later years, Fay enjoyed shows at the North Shore Music Theater and the programs sponsored by the Council on Aging, particularly trips to Market Basket and “mystery rides” with her favorite driver, Jack Buckley. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at the annual Halloween party for the town’s children and looked forward each year to the Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Tuck’s Point. She never turned down a lobster roll, a cup of chocolate ice cream, or a box of oreo cookies.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jeremiah J. Noonan, and her brother Frank Morgan, she is survived by her children Mary Peart (Jeff) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Jerry Noonan (Jenny) of Boston, Margaret Driscoll (Steve) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Ellen Noonan of New York City; grandchildren Michael Peart (Shanti Singh), Elizabeth Brodsky (Max), Stephen Driscoll (Jessi), Maura Driscoll (Joe Jachowicz), Caroline Gould (Will), Isabelle Hurlbut-Noonan, and Susannah Hurlbut-Noonan; a loving niece and numerous loving nephews; best friend Joan McMahon; and beloved caregiver Elaine Thibedeau.
Family and friends are kindly invited to Fay’s funeral mass on Monday, May 8 at 11 am at Visitation Parish/Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, with graveside service to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester on Sunday, May 7, from 4 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noonan Family Fund (by mail c/o Manchester Education Fund, Cape Ann Savings Bank Trust Department, 38 Rogers Street, Gloucester, MA 01930, or online at manchestereducationfund.org) or to the charity of one’s choice.