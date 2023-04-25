Margaret (Madge) T. Rindos, 82, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Union City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine (Reardon) Semora. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Joseph Rindos of Manchester, MA. She was the beloved mother to Dina Rindos and grandmother extraordinaire to Dodge Caudle of Portland, OR where she and Joe lived part of the year. She leaves behind many dear friends and family members who have been lucky enough to be loved so well by her, including her best friend Judy Weiser as well as Gina Retto and Kelly Beaudoin whom she loved like daughters, and her trusted gym buddy Joanne Twombley.
Madge worked as the Director of Human Resources at the Peabody Marriott for 20 years where she meant so much to so many. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with her was truly blessed to have her in their lives.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church (Visitation Parish), 62 School Street, Manchester by the Sea, on Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to St Jude’s Hospital.