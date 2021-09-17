Margaret E. (Ferrin) Stevens passed away in Sun City, Florida August 24. Also known as "Peggy" to her close friends and family, Margaret made it to 100 years young. She was born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts, eventually moving to Salem after marrying her high school sweetheart Charles H. Stevens Jr. They later settled in Manchester-by-the-Sea where she was a troop leader in Girl Scouts and volunteered at the historical society. She also loved knitting and big band music. She seasoned in Naples, FL for close to 40 years, at Vanderbilt Towers II gaining a second family in the sunshine state. Peg was also lucky to find love again after being widowed for 20 years, to a high school classmate, Charles Hayden. Together they hosted Wednesday coffee and participated in the Vanderbilt towers event committee.
She was an original tuberculosis survivor. A wife thru World War II, a mother thru civilian rights and Vietnam War, a grandmother thru the Gulf War and a great grandmother thru the War on Terror. A loving companion and the best of friends. She was last of seven siblings.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Scott and Luke Stevens. A predeceased daughter, Kathryn A. Ball. Her grandson Matthew Stevens; granddaughters Charlotte Ball-Cortez with husband Ruben Cortez and Margaret DaSilva with husband Alex DaSilva. Great grandchildren, Gabriel Cortez, Giavanna Chini, Victor and Miles Dasilva.
A small graveside service honoring Peggy will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester-by- the-Sea on September 24 at 10:30 a.m.