Louis G Rossi, of Essex, passed away on September 22 at the age of 74.
Born in Providence, RI, Louie’s early years were spent in a tight-knit family that included grandparents, aunts and uncles, and his beloved parents, Louis and Palmira (Crenca) Rossi. He spent much time with family in their home garden abundant with fruit trees, a grape arbor, and a fig tree. Every fall, Louie would watch his grandfather and uncles gather to bury the fig tree to allow it to survive winter frost.
Louie excelled in sports, especially football and wrestling, and was named to the all-state wrestling team during high school. Experiencing college in the 60s, Louie attended the 1969 Woodstock festival, and then headed to the west coast, enrolling in the San Francisco Art Institute. He loved the concerts of that era including Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead. Returning back east, Louie enrolled in The Museum School of Tufts, and received his MFA. At the same time, he became a renowned mixologist attracting many young singles to Cambridge’s Casablanca. Louie honed his listening skills there, making him a great bartender and even more so, a greater friend. Upon graduation, he taught art at Boston English High School in the midst of the Boston busing crisis. Later, moving to a career in finance, Louie started one of the first internet businesses, featured in the Boston Herald.
In addition to his work career, Louie pursued a myriad of interests, becoming a hunter, a fly fisherman, a horse owner and jumper. He introduced his friends to his love of horseracing with frequent trips to Hialeah and Saratoga Springs. His love of reading began early through his study of the entire Encyclopedia Britannica and continued as he committed many poems to memory. Louie tackled all of Shakespeare’s historical plays while recovering from his first hip operation.
Finally, Louie settled down and married Cintra Reeve. Together they raised two talented and beautiful daughters before their divorce. Louie took a great deal of pride in his daughters, Ariana Rossi and Venetia (Rossi) Farrell always keeping track of their many achievements. He found great delight in his grandchildren, Palmira, Wyatt and Theodore. Their artwork adorned his walls.
At mid-life, Louie started tap-dancing, and met his life partner, Karen Birch. They founded the Loosely Defined Tap Company and also taught ballroom dancing at several local venues. To Karen, he passed on his love of cooking. He was the type of chef who didn’t need a recipe but always produced great meals mostly from his Italian heritage. For dessert, there was always prosecco and ice cream.
When Louie’s work in financial services was winding down, he moved his office to Gloucester. Being one for good conversation and coffee, he frequented Café Sicilia where he enjoyed the company and conversation of the men who breakfasted there prior to their workday.
After he received his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, Louie did not slow down. He faced its challenges with determination, energy, and quiet dignity. He insisted on being independent and living life to the fullest. His neighbors, his balance class partners, and his family and friends were all inspired by his positive spirit.
Besides his partner, his children and grandchildren, Louie leaves his sister Barbara and her husband Antonio, his brother, Bobby and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Greely Funeral Home in Gloucester, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester on October 26 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkinson’s Fitness, care of L & K Hall, 46 Britannia Circle, Salem, MA 01970.