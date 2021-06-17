Lise Kure-Jensen, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, died June 5, her daughter by her side. Born October 16, 1929, to Magna Betty Morgensen and Arne Andersen Kjaer, Lise grew up in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Lise worked in Copenhagen’s publishing industry after marrying Jens Kure-Jensen in 1952.
Lise and Jens moved to the United States with two daughters in 1965. After her children started school, Lise earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature. She completed her doctorate at SUNY Albany in Translation with her critical analysis of Karen Blixen’s work.
Lise went on to teach Literature and English as a Second Language at the Schenectady Community College, Skidmore College and Russel Sage College.
She enjoyed being active in the great outdoors year-round. Each fall and winter she and her family hiked, skated or cross country skied in the Adirondacks, the Saratoga Battlefield or the ice-covered Erie Canal, Kelm Lake or Lake George.
Lise was an avid gardener, tending a large garden, taming her woods and growing fresh vegetables and herbs. Meals were served outdoors whenever the weather allowed. Lise was active with the Manchester Council on Aging Walking Group and Strong Woman at the Manchester Community Center.
Lise sailed, raced and camped with her young family on Lake George and later Lake Champlain from April 1 through Election Day. Later Lise and Jens enjoyed cruising Down East with the Manchester Yacht Club or in the Virgin Islands.
Lise and Jens retired to Manchester-by-the-Sea where Lise took up painting at North Shore Community College. Her landscapes, nautical scenes and watercolors were exhibited at nearby libraries and local art fairs.
Lise closely followed world politics and was an avid reader. A fellow participant in the Manchester Public Library’s book group said, “Listening to her felt as if one was sitting in on a college course lecture.”
Lise left behind daughters Sanne Kure-Jensen and Dorrit Becker and grandchildren Lisa Hodges and Jeffrey Hodges. Lise’s husband Jens Kure-Jensen and sister Tove Funder pre-deceased her.
A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Manc