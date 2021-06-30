Laura Budd (Harris) Howard, 82 of Hamilton, died on June 22, in the Beverly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Edwin M. Howard.
Laura was born in Boston on September 27, 1938 the daughter of the late Warren C. and Laura E. (Budd) Harris. She was a graduate of Burdett College and worked as a medical secretary in her early years.
Laura and Edwin later went on to own and operate Howard’s Flying Dragon Antiques in Essex for 48 years.
She worked hard and enjoyed talking to the customers and spreading a smile every day. Laura will always be remembered for her friendly nature, kindness, good humor, strong spirit, great cooking and her homemade root beer. A lover of all animals she especially loved her Maine Coon Cats, leaving them, Charlie, Eliza, Mittens, Cricket and Beatrice, behind. She also loved to garden where she found the beauty in the birds and the butterflies.
She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Laura is survived by her loving son, Channing Howard of Byfield; a daughter, Catherine Galli and her husband Michael of Essex; two grandchildren, Michael Galli Jr. and Nathaniel Howard, who she loved spending time with; two nephews and three nieces. She was the sister of the late Marjorie Harris and Joy Washburn.
As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Beverly Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 85 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915 or to your favorite animal shelter. A private service will be held later.