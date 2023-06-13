Kevin M. McQuaid, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, died in the early morning of June 10, after a long, valiant battle against cancer. His wife and daughter were by his side.
Kevin was born to John and Mary McQuaid on January 16, 1945, in Cambridge, MA, and raised in Bedford, MA. Kevin married his wife, Linda, née Zilonis, in 1978.
Kevin was the second-generation owner of Anderson & McQuaid in Cambridge, MA, where he had worked for six decades, including 50 years alongside Linda. He was proud of his business, customers, and above all his employees.
He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, and the highs and lows of Boston sports.
Kevin is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kate; sister Sheila Torigian, brother Paul McQuaid, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Brian and John.
Visitation will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd, Bedford on Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via jimmyfund.org/gift.