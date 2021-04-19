Kendall Wright of Lexington and formerly the president of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club died the morning of April 7, at the age of 95. He and his beloved wife of 70 years Penny raised their four children in Lexington. They shared a love of music, tennis, the arts and the lindy.
Ken was born and lived in Winchester where he graduated from Winchester High School in 1943, lettering in baseball and basketball. He was admitted to MIT that summer and completed two semesters before serving in the Army Air Corps during WW II. He returned to MIT after the war and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He had a successful business career in venture capital and corporate management serving as a CEO and director of three local high technology companies. Prior to retiring at 81, he served as a management consultant and director of several greater Boston corporations.
He was a volunteer consultant for two Boston minority companies and also spent several years as a Big Brother in that organization. He also serviced as a volunteer worker at the Lexington Historical society and the Fix-It shop at the Lexington Community Center.
Ken had a passion for music, having sung with three men’s choruses in Wilmington, DE, Cincinnati and Winchester, as well as a men’s a Capela act in Lexington, he was a past member of the Masterworks Chorale and the Lexington Pops Chorus for many years with Penny.
He was an avid tennis player and active member of the Lexington Tennis Association for many years. He had been a long-time member and past president of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club where he played summer tennis until he was 88. He and Penny would sing and dance away many summer evenings at the club with family and friends of all ages.
He will be remembered for his generosity, competitive spirit, a sense of fairness, a glowing smile and his love of the shore.
Along with Penny he is survived by his children Lisa Taverna, Doug and his wife Dee, David and his wife Claudia, Pamela Broderick and her husband Jim and ten grandchildren: Bria Taverna, Ben, Sam, Emilia, Ian, Vanessa, James Broderick, John Broderick, William Broderick and Charles Broderick.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America www.bbbs.org/donate/.
A memorial event will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Ken’s life.