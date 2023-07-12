Kathryn Hardwick Wogan, 64, of Beverly, passed away Wednesday, July 5 after a courageous struggle with inflammatory breast cancer at her family’s home in Manchester, listening to The Eagles and surrounded by loved ones. Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Carolyn (Magner) Hardwick. She was the loving wife of Michael Wogan with whom she shared 40 years.
Kathy was a life long advocate for people with intellectual and development disabilities. She received her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Lesley University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and retired from teaching at the North Shore Consortium School where she was loved by her students and peers. Kathy was a supervisor at the Bass River residential group home for over 25 years and also served on the organization’s Board of Governors. An avid gardener, Kathy loved to spend time with her husband Michael in the award-winning garden oasis that they created. Kathy loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure with her camera in tow. If there was a craft fair within 50 miles of her home, Kathy and her crafts were there. She will always be remembered for her kindness, creativity, quick wit, infectious smile, and willingness to help absolutely everyone.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael of Beverly; daughter Alison Kaye and her partner Edwin Bousseau of Avon; four sisters, Mary Hardwick of Manchester, Caroline Johnson and her husband Kevin of Manchester, Margaret Wallus and her husband Jay of Danvers and Tricia Hardwick and her husband Joe Morris of Weymouth; three grandchildren, Chad, Avon and Jules Bousseau; sisters-in-law Phyllis Mahalaris, Maureen Prusi, Cheryl Wogan, Siobhan Stevens and Nancy and Rory Devlin; her two special nieces Courtney Johnson Famolare and Lizzy Johnson Putman; many grand nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., Manchester, on Tuesday, July 18, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow at Rosedale Extension Cemetery in Manchester. Contributions may be made in Kathryn’s memory to Bass River Inc., 437 Essex Street, Beverly. MA 01915.