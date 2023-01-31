June (Cameron) Nickless, 92, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, passed peacefully on Monday, January 23 at home in the arms of her loving husband of 70 years, George Nickless. Born in Somerville to Merrill and Frances (O'Hara) Cameron, she grew up in Billerica, along with her husband. She was a graduate of Kathleen Dell Secretarial School, class of 1950. June was a secretary, and also office-managed several companies over the years. She was an active volunteer with the town Board of Appeals, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and was treasurer at the First Parish Church, Congregational for many years. She loved walking on the beach, painting, and being with her grandchildren. She was well known for her dozens of Scottish Short Bread cookies which she made for the church Christmas fair. June thoroughly enjoyed bringing up her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband George, she is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Louise DiMella) Nickless; three daughters, Susan (Shawn) Lorenz, Martha Emery, Elizabeth "Betsy" Nickless; and one sister Elizabeth "Betty" Bastian.; nine grandchildren, James Emery, Jennifer Emery, Dr. Anna (Grey) St. Lorenz, Molly (Paul) Lorenz, Cameron (Pam Long) Nickless, Dr. Jessica (Daniel) Tafoya, Eamonn Joyce, Fiona Joyce, and Noirin "Rubi" (Uriah) Muñoz. Two great-grandchildren, Jordan DeCosta and Dominic Tafoya. June is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. In addition to her parents, June is predeceased by her brother, Lester Cameron and son-in-law Douglas Emery.
Her funeral service will be celebrated at First Parish Church, Congregational, 10 Central Street, Manchester-By-The-Sea on Saturday, February 11th at 11 a.m. with a collation to follow at the Parish Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers MA 01923 or the First Parish Church, Congregational, PO Box 187, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944.