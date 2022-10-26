Joyce (Avila) Perkins, 83, wife of Edwin C. Perkins, died Monday, October 24 in the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Gloucester on January 15, 1939 she was one of five children of the late Manuel and Elsie (Roderick) Avila. Joyce was raised in Gloucester. A 1957 graduate of Gloucester High School, she finished her education at Fisher College in Boston. After graduating, she went to work at G. Everett Mahoney Insurance in Gloucester.
The Perkins’ married in 1968 at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in Gloucester then made their home and raised a family in Essex.
Joyce never planned on becoming a public servant, yet her willingness to help led her to become a selectman in the Town of Essex. She also served as a matron on the Essex Police Department, was a volunteer librarian at the Essex Elementary School Library, and from time to time served as a substitute teacher. She and her husband owned and operated Perkins Marine in Essex.
Joyce was a people person. She lifted the mood of any room she walked into. When she focused on someone, they were assured she was listening with kindness, compassion and empathy. She remained friends with many of her Gloucester High School classmates. She shared in the excitement of planning and executing of their 65th Class of Reunion this past summer. She always looked forward to her regular luncheons in Gloucester with “the girls.” As word of their gatherings spread, the group grew quite large. Joyce was an avid sports fan. She followed football, hockey, baseball and tennis, and was always happy to have a friendly “discussion” about her favorite teams and players. She was gifted crafter, making rugs and quilts and a baker known for her amazing apple pies. She loved Christmas - the decorations, the lights, finding and giving the perfect gifts.
Inside the conservatively dressed exterior was a person full of passion, joy, fun, generosity and heart. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband Ed of fifty-four years she is survived by a son, Edwin C. Perkins, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Cambridge; cousin, Billy Goodwin; sister-in-law, Betty Avila; brother-in-law, Gene Jamison; many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late, Elaine Jamison, Barbara Geyer, Jayne Avila and Roderick Avila.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.