John “Tosh” Doucette, 68, passed away Sunday, July 23, at his home in Orlando, Florida. Born in Ipswich and raised in Manchester by-the-Sea, he was the son of the late John F. Doucette and the late Virginia (Cwik) Doucette.
Tosh graduated from Manchester High School, and he later attended Essex Agriculture School. Tosh’s love for gardening led him to work for Magnuson Greenhouse in Manchester for many years before deciding to pursue a career as a police officer. After graduating from the Police Academy, he became a regular patrolman for the Manchester Police Department for almost 10years. Tosh was not a fan of the winter weather which led him to relocate to Orlando, Florida where he could garden and enjoy the sun year-round. In Orlando, Tosh worked for Stouffer’s International Hotels as the head of security.
Tosh was a wonderful brother, son, loving uncle, and devoted friend to many. Tosh’s door was always open to anyone who wanted to visit Florida and would often return to Manchester in the summer to visit family and friends. Tosh will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and laugh.
John is survived by his brothers David M. Doucette of Manchester and his partner Cindy Haverty, Peter Doucette of Essex and his late wife Adrienne Doucette; and his late brother Kevin Doucette; nephews Matthew Doucette of Portland, Maine, Eric Doucette and his partner Theresa Gannett of West Newbury, Christopher Doucette and his wife Vanessa of Wilmington and Benjamin Doucette and his wife Mariyam of Amesbury; niece Elise Doucette and her fiancé Christopher Pellegrini of Essex; great nephews Eli, Noah, Beau and Colin; and his many cousins.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 62 School Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tosh’s memory to Care Dimensions Hospice (www.caredimensions.org).