John T. Lee, 69, died peacefully at Beverly Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
John grew up in Manchester and was a 1970 graduate of Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School.
He attended East Coast Aero Tech and was employed by Eric Wetterlow & Sons, David Perley Land Surveyor, Perley Engineering, LLC, and Allied Universal Security.
John was the son of Eleanor Lee and the late John Lee of Manchester-by-Sea, MA.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Thompson and husband Richard, Kendra Lee and wife Esmeralda; sisters, Sharon Crandall and husband Wayne, Linda Lee and Leslie Victorine; brother, Allen Lee; grandchildren, Brigette, Zakary, James, Keely and Olivia Thompson; nephews, Jon Victorine, Dr. James Crandall and wife Dr. Meggan Jordan, Stephen Crandall and a few cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his son, John D. Lee.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Cape Ann Animal Aid Association, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930.