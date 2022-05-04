John T Lee

John T Lee

 courtesy

John T. Lee, 69, died peacefully at Beverly Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

John grew up in Manchester and was a 1970 graduate of Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School.

He attended East Coast Aero Tech and was employed by Eric Wetterlow & Sons, David Perley Land Surveyor, Perley Engineering, LLC, and Allied Universal Security.

John was the son of Eleanor Lee and the late John Lee of Manchester-by-Sea, MA.

He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Thompson and husband Richard, Kendra Lee and wife Esmeralda; sisters, Sharon Crandall and husband Wayne, Linda Lee and Leslie Victorine; brother, Allen Lee; grandchildren, Brigette, Zakary, James, Keely and Olivia Thompson; nephews, Jon Victorine, Dr. James Crandall and wife Dr. Meggan Jordan, Stephen Crandall and a few cousins and many friends.

He was predeceased by his son, John D. Lee.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Cape Ann Animal Aid Association, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.