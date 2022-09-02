John R. Hannah, 59, of Manchester, passed peacefully on August 27, 2022.
He lived in Manchester most of his life and was educated in the Manchester school system.
He was talented carpenter, starting his career working for Maine Post & Beam, then later running his own successful business.
John loved golfing, fishing, bowling and he loved to cook. He catered for many friends and events. He was a member of the Manchester Club and the Sons of the American Legion, Post 113.
He leaves behind his mother, Marie Bennett. Brothers James Hannah, Robert N. Hannah and his wife, Terri, Patrick Hannah and his wife, Lynne, and a sister Gail Demaine and her husband, Stan. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind, beloved friends. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions), 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, Massachusetts 01923.
John's family will have a private service and there will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall on Sunday, September 25, at 1 p.m. for family and friends.