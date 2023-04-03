John L. Angelson, Jr., 81, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29 at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester. He was the beloved husband of Catherine H. (Lazisky) Angelson. Born in Ipswich, he was the dear son of the late John L. Angelson Sr. and Sarah (Dutcher) Angelson. He was raised and educated in Essex and was a graduate of Gloucester High School with the class of 1959. While in high school, John was a dedicated member of the ROTC.
John was a talented cabinet and furniture designer for many years. In his younger years, he worked for N. Collier Furniture Company until their closing. He then went on to work for UPCOA for many years until his retirement. His passion for furniture making far exceeded his career, and both family and friends have been the recipients of his masterful work.
John loved music, especially country music, and could play guitar by ear. Sadly, he never realized his goal of getting to Nashville but enjoyed several trips to the Caribbean, and many national parks, including the Grand Canyon.
John took exceptional pride in his home, both indoors and out. He designed and built his own custom kitchen as well as many other features in his home. His yard was his sanctuary, and he spent much time tending to the landscape and could often be found trimming his beloved hedges. Even when his health was declining, he still insisted on managing the yard, dividing the work into just a little each day. His lawn was always perfect and kept neatly trimmed. When his grandchildren came over to help, he watched closely, supervising their every move. As his grandson, Parker, always said, "Pappous likes his yard perfect." He knew every inch of those hedges too. When his daughter once backed into them as a teen, she thought she had fixed the spot perfectly, but he definitely knew. Upon arriving home from work that night, the first thing he said was, "Who hit the hedges?"
Family was extremely important to John, especially spending time with his two grandchildren. He loved having them over during the summer months and watching them during their school vacations. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife Catherine, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage, he is survived by his daughter, Danielle Welch, her husband Ted, and two grandchildren, Connor and Parker Welch all of Woburn. He was predeceased by his son, Brett T. Angelson, and his brother, Deanes Angelson.
Visiting hours and a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea, were held last Saturday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.